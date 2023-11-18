State Fire Marshal investigating staff shortage at Stanley Fire Department after department shake-up

STANLEY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fire Marshal launched an investigation into the Stanley Fire Department after nearly all workers walked off the job in solidarity with the fired Assistant Fire Chief.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office stated that state law requires single-station departments to employ at least 15 firefighters.

Nearly all volunteer and eligible firefighters turned in their gear on Tuesday after the Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Chief were fired.

Jason Tyson, Director of Communications for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, said the office received several phone calls and emails regarding the situation in Stanley.

“We have heard that the numbers are below 10 members at this point, but we have not verified that information in person,” he said in a statement.

If the department does not meet the requirement, it will face a six-month non-compliance period. Unless people are hired and the issues are corrected, the department will be put on a six-month probation. If staffing issues prevail, the department will not be recognized by the Department of Insurance.

