State gets hundreds of messages ahead of Susan Smith’s parole hearing

SOUTH CAROLINA — Convicted murderer Susan Smith could be getting out of prison soon, and hundreds of people have written to state officials in South Carolina to decry her possible release.

Smith killed her two young boys by driving her car into a lake in Union County, South Carolina, about 30 years ago. She told police a Black man kidnapped them, which led to a nine-day search before she finally confessed.

Now, after serving 30 years of her original life sentence, she’s eligible for parole.

Ahead of her hearing on Wednesday, the state’s Office of Victim Services said it has received 383 messages. Just six of those messages support her early release from prison.

The South Carolina Parole Board has seven members. A simple majority is required to grant Smith parole.

Channel 9 will stream Smith’s parole hearing when it starts on Wednesday. Stay on top of the story with the Channel 9 News App by clicking this link.

(VIDEO: Judge denies bond for man accused of killing woman at apartments)

Judge denies bond for man accused of killing woman at apartments

©2024 Cox Media Group