State lawmakers say cost for applied behavioral analysis is rising

RALEIGH — State lawmakers say the cost for applied behavioral analysis is rising.
That’s an autism care service typically for children.
In fiscal year 2021 to 2022, $121.7 million in state and federal funds were spent for 3,844 patients.
Last fiscal year, the cost rose to $544.4 million for 13,447 patients.
The Department of Health and Human Services anticipates costs could rise to more than $1 billion by fiscal year 2027.
State lawmakers are reviewing options to keep costs down but ensure coverage on the state health plan.
