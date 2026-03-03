State officials delaying the release of election results after issue in Halifax County

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina will not see election results until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state board of elections had to extend voting in a Halifax County precinct by an hour. Voting officials said election volunteers at the Littleton United Methodist Church precinct were delayed in opening due to an issue with their poll books.

The board voted unanimously to extend voting hours in a meeting this afternoon due to the issues.

The state will post any results online while people are able to cast a ballot. Polls everywhere else will still close at 7:30 p.m.

The NCSBE says minor issues like this are not unusual and typically happen in each election.

