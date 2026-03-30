State rep faces first Democratic challenger in 15 years

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A long-time state representative will face a Democratic challenger for the first time in 15 years during this year’s primary election.

Democrat Perry Sutton, a football coach and former Rock Hill council member, will take on incumbent Democrat John R. King.

Sutton said he’s running on a bipartisan push and told Channel 9’s Tina Terry he wants to bring people together from both sides of the aisle.

He will run against King, who said he has a proven track record for getting things done in the district.

Sutton officially filed for state House District 49.

“I mean, what’s happened in politics, it’s just making everybody sad, upset,” he said. “I’m going to change that. I’m going to bring everybody together. It don’t matter if you’re a Republican, Democrat, we’re all coming together.”

Sutton said he will bring more money back to District 49, which covers parts of York and Chester counties.

“The citizens of (District) 49 pay taxes just like everybody else,” he said. “But if you see, we hadn’t been able to get things done there.”

His first goal is to address the growing mental health crisis.

“No. 1 is to bring a mental health facility, which is badly needed in our area,” Sutton said.

Sutton said he also wants to improve infrastructure and increase civility between parties in Columbia, something he says will help accomplish his goals.

“All we got to do is have some conversations, and we can get a lot of things accomplished,” Sutton said.

His opponent, King, said he has accomplished much since taking office in 2008 and plans to continue that.

“I’m still fighting for our kids,” King said. “I did, we did meet one hurdle of making sure that every child, regardless of their ability to pay or not pay, will have breakfast, and every school in South Carolina.”

King added, “I have gotten about $9 million for my district that deals with infrastructural needs of water and sewer that goes from York County down into Chester County, which opens up more capacity.”

King said he’s also happy to have secured millions for Rock Hill’s Clinton College, but he said there is still so much more to accomplish.

“The work is still not done,” King said. “We have health issues and health disparities here in my district that I’m still working on.”

Candidate filing ended Monday in York County.

The Democratic Party chair said for the first time since the 1990s, there is a Democratic competitor in every local race.

The South Carolina primary election is June 9.

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