State Rep. Tim Moore preparing to run for U.S. House seat

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore wants to move up to the U.S. House.

Moore, a Republican, is preparing for a run for Congress next year, his political advisor tells Channel 9. A formal announcement is expected next week.

He’s planning to run in the newly redrawn 14th District, which spans six counties from west Charlotte into the foothills.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Rep. Jeff Jackson, but the district will lean heavily toward Republican voters after the GOP-controlled state house released new Congressional maps weeks ago.

Moore announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek re-election in the North Carolina House.

