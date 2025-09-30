State unveils suicide prevention strategy focused on youth, veterans, and rural communities

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled a five-year Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

With suicide as the leading cause of death for the youth and veterans, the plan focuses on expanding access to care, improving crisis response, and targeting at-risk communities.

It will also include school-based mental health, community training, and rural outreach.

Nearly 1,600 lives were lost to suicide in 2023. If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text 988 for free support 24/7.

