Statesville man sentenced to 12 years in child abuse, sex crimes case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A child abuse suspect has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Last year, Christopher Torres was accused of beating his girlfriend’s 13-month-old child and raping a 15-year-old.

He eventually took an Alford plea to multiple counts, including first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory rape, and felony child abuse that inflicted serious bodily injury.

Torres will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the police department.

