NC farm family sells hundreds of acreage for data center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — David Stamey, a longtime cattle farmer in Iredell County, is selling 340 acres of his family’s land to Compass Datacenters for a new development.

The Dallas-based company has filed rezoning plans with the city of Statesville to build a five-building data center on the site, which is located off the Stamey Farm Road exit on Interstate 40.

The proposed data center site comprises eight parcels owned by the Stamey family and their land- and farm-related companies, according to Iredell County public tax records.

These parcels have a total assessed value of $3.46 million, including buildings and land.

