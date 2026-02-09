Statesville police seek help identifying catalytic converter thieves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville police need help finding two catalytic converter thieves.

One of the suspects was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants. The other was in a dark hoodie and pants along with a camouflage shirt. The second suspect also had a camouflage backpack.

Police shared images and said the suspects stole multiple catalytic converters from the Randy Marion Dealership on Jan. 16 and Jan. 24.

If you recognize either of them, call the Statesville Police Department.

