Statesville travel agent arrested in Alaskan cruise scheme

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Charles Johnson, the owner of Carolina Blue Tours in Statesville, is accused of scamming elderly people out of $25,000.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said an 83-year-old woman told deputies that she and others paid Johnson for an Alaskan cruise.

Johnson canceled the day before they were expected to set sail and wouldn’t give them a refund.

The travel agent never booked their reservations and went on the cruise himself, investigators say.

Johnson faces six felonies of obtaining property by false pretenses.

