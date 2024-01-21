Statesville veteran gets home makeover thanks to volunteers

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville veteran just received some important home improvements thanks to several volunteers on Sunday afternoon.

“Purple Heart Homes” worked with TV Host Montel Williams on Jared Bowman’s home. Volunteers upgraded his flooring and installing appliances in his kitchen.

Bowman served in the National Guard, but suffered a back injury during a training jump in 2022.

The home makeover took a week to complete.

