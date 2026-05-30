FORECAST: Drier, sunny and cooler Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

While we could see a pop up storm this evening, we should stay dry.

Behind this cold front, much drier air will filter in for our Sunday.

Highs only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

There is another shot of rain on Monday before we go back to dry and warm for the remainder of the upcoming week.

Right now, flooding shouldn’t be much of an issue with Monday’s rain chances.

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