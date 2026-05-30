FORECAST: Drier, sunny and cooler Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- While we could see a pop up storm this evening, we should stay dry.
- Behind this cold front, much drier air will filter in for our Sunday.
- Highs only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
- There is another shot of rain on Monday before we go back to dry and warm for the remainder of the upcoming week.
- Right now, flooding shouldn’t be much of an issue with Monday’s rain chances.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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