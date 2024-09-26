Steele Creek rises, threatening mobile home park ahead of Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE — Water is already rising in southwest Charlotte, and Hurricane Helene hasn’t even arrived yet.

Charlotte Fire was out Thursday to keep an eye on Steele Creek. By Thursday evening, its water was high and rough, and residents said they were prepared for it to get worse.

The Arrowood Mobile Home Park is in a flood zone. By mid-afternoon, Steele Creek was edging up to a bridge separating the neighborhood from a way out.

“My house is one of the worst. It sucks,” David Giles told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno.

Giles isn’t sticking around to find out if he will be trapped.

“Getting out of here,” he said, laughing. “Getting out of here.”

With Helene on its way, neighbors like Giles are worried.

“Very concerned because it is not even the beginning,” he said. “I’m going to a family’s house so we are getting out of here.”

In 2020, Channel 9 was in the same area as Charlotte Fire’s swift water team responded overnight because of rising floodwaters in the community.

Four years later, on Thursday, the fire department was back to check out the complex to make sure everyone was OK. A home right next to the creek is most at risk, Bruno learned. A driver dropped off a package there and said he secured it the best he can.

“Once that wind comes, it is going to be crazy,” he said.

He plans to take it easy as the weather gets worse throughout the day and night.

“I’m telling all my drivers to play it safe,” Christian Martin said. “If there is any lightning that comes, or wind, to take a break and let it pass.”

Charlotte Fire will be keeping an eye on the Arrowood Mobile Home Park and is prepared to respond and make rescues if needed.

