FORECAST: Risk for flooding continues as steady rain picks up

Warnings:

There is a tropical storm warning for parts of our area

Flash flood warning issued for Watauga County until 8:15 a.m.

Flash flood warnings issued for Avery and Burke counties until 6 a.m.

FORECAST:

The rain continues in the mountains and will be picking up in the metro as the morning goes on. By this afternoon, most areas will have steady rain.

The highest risk for flooding remains in the mountains, where several inches have already fallen since yesterday. We can only expect some minor flooding issues around the metro.

Temperatures are expected to only warm to the mid to upper 70s thanks to the rain. The worst weather comes from midnight through 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Rounds of very heavy rain and strong winds will lead to more flooding and trees down, especially west in the mountains. However, we are only expecting between two and three inches in the metro, but amounts in the high country could exceed 10 to 15 inches.

Catastrophic flooding with landslides is possible where the heaviest rains fall. Right now, that risk looks highest in western North Carolina, just outside of our area.

However, there could be similar issues in the northern mountains as well. Winds will also pick up with gusts over 40 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the mountains.

This could lead to trees down and power outages. We’ll also be on the lookout for any brief spin-ups with a low tornado risk.

Helene will accelerate to the northwest by mid to late morning Friday, and our weather will improve quickly. River flooding will continue to be an issue going into the weekend.

Helene is close to being a category 2 storm with winds of 90 mph. It is still forecast to become a major hurricane later this afternoon and could be a category 4 by landfall this evening. Our weather continues to go downhill late tonight through early Friday morning. Stay alert!

