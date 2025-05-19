Stein announces 2nd Helene budget proposal

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced on Monday $891 million in additional funding for Helene recovery.

He spoke in Rutherford County on Monday morning about the importance of more funding for people still recovering from Helene.

The governor talked about the importance of supporting small businesses and residents devastated by the storm.

Stein, who spoke at Carolina Domes, said since the hurricane, more than 2,000 business in North Carolina have received $55 million in grants.

That money came from the state, the Duke Endowment and the Dogwood Health Trust.

The governor said it’s important to note that more than 7,200 have applied for the grant money.

