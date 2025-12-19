Stein shares successes, challenges following first year in office

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina created 33,000 jobs in 2025, driven by expansions from high-profile companies including Scout Motors and Amazon.

Gov. Josh Stein, who has led initiatives to attract new companies to North Carolina, emphasized the importance of equitable job opportunities in an interview with Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno.

“I really believe that no matter where you come from in North Carolina, you should have every shot to achieve your dreams,” he said. “That’s the promise of North Carolina, and delivering on that promise is what drives me and my administration.”

Stein shared his successes and challenges through 2025, from Iryna’s Law to potential Medicaid changes, with Bruno.

