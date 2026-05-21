Steph Curry’s golf tour elevates underrepresented student athletes

CHARLOTTE — For Maya Claffey, the game of golf started at just 6 years old, years before she’d begin competing on a national stage.

Now, the 16-year-old rising senior at Charlotte Catholic is spending her summer competing around the country through Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour. It aims to give diverse student athletes exposure to collegiate-level coaches.

“The field is really competitive,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “We play some amazing courses.”

Women and minorities are often underrepresented in gold. Maya proudly represents both her Korean and Irish ancestry on the course.

“It’s not really about where you come from or what you look like,” she said. “It’s really just your love for the sport.”

Her mother, family and mentors have been by her side every step of the way.

“She just has these opportunities that we didn’t have growing up,” her mother, Karen Claffey, said. “My proudest moments of her is watching her progress.”

She says the sport teaches her the value of tackling adversity, both on and off the green. As Maya continues to grow her game, she also works to show others what’s possible for them too.

“The biggest thing I would hope to inspire in younger athletes and girls would be confidence in yourself,” Maya said.

The tour has already opened doors for dozens of student athletes, and Maya says she hopes her story encourages more young girls to step onto the course with confidence.

Steph Curry’s Underrated Gold Tour kicks off June 30 with stops in Gainesville, Fla., Scottsdale, Ariz., Galloway, N.J. and Los Angeles.

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