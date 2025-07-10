Steve Steinbacher withdraws from District 4 race due to boundary dispute

CONCORD, N.C. — An aspiring Concord City Council candidate says the Cabarrus County Board of Elections used an outdated, strict map to confirm candidate eligibility.

Steve Steinbacher said he hoped to run for District 4. However, the board of elections called him after filing and said he actually lives in District 6.

Steinbacher then announced he will not be a candidate this fall since District 6 is not up for reelection.

The Board of Elections said that once they discovered the error, they addressed it.

