Embattled Charlotte Councilwoman Tiawana Brown to host town hall

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown will be hosting a town hall in the midst of her own legal battle.

It will be held at the Good Shepherd Church on the corner of South Tryon Street and Moss Road. It is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Brown, along with her two daughters, is accused of submitting multiple fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, ultimately receiving at least $124,000.

This allegedly occurred before she was elected to the city council. The three women later pleaded not guilty to those charges.

>>> Channel 9’s Glenn Counts will have the latest from that meeting at 11.

VIDEO: Charlotte councilwoman indicted for COVID fund fraud linked to lavish birthday party

Charlotte councilwoman indicted for COVID fund fraud linked to lavish birthday party

©2025 Cox Media Group