Stolen statue returned to jazz club with apology note

CHARLOTTE — Police began the search for a suspect after a statue was stolen from an art gallery on Dec. 10.

A Loonis McGlohon statue valued at $20,000 was stolen from Middle C Jazz in Uptown on Dec. 10, according to police reports.

But the jazz club reports that the statue has since been returned with an apology note.

The note described the incident as an “under the influence nite [sic].”

The writer also said that they were not aware that the statue was a family monumental, and that they did not intend to cause harm.

WATCH: Beloved FeedNC volunteer retires after decades of service

Beloved FeedNC volunteer retires after decades of service

©2025 Cox Media Group