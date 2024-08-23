Store owner says Duke Energy trucks block business, impacting bottom line

CHARLOTTE — The owner of Sip City Market & Bottle Shop said he is fed up because Duke Energy trucks have been blocking his business on Central Avenue for months.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz learned the project was expected to be completed in February.

The Plaza Midwood store conveniently offers wine, beer, and coffee, among other things.

However, owner Yaz Humaideh said the store has not been that because of the construction.

“It went from being a convenient spot to an inconvenient spot,” Humaideh said.

Duke Energy has been moving power lines underground in that area since November 2023.

Channel 9 spoke with Humaideh last fall, and he was optimistic about the project.

“I know the closure is not great but the city is doing it to help us grow, the neighborhood, the community,” he said.

Humaideh posted a video this week on Instagram showing the sidewalk leading into his business.

The sidewalk was closed and he said he didn’t get a notice.

“I’m walking to come into my business, and the guys are like, ‘Hey, you can’t, you can’t come in here,’” he said.

Humaideh said customers can’t park in front of the store and stop in.

At times, they can’t even walk on the sidewalk.

The loss of business and revenue is making it more difficult to pay the bills.

“In one month, we’ve lost almost $8,000 compared to last year,” the store owner told Goetz.

Humaideh is a member of the Plaza Midwood Board and wants to speak up for other small businesses, get answers, and help

“There’s several businesses that are hurting as well,” he said. “So how are they planning on supporting these small businesses? It’s a huge question.”

Goetz contacted Duke Energy Friday.

A spokesperson told her it is a public safety project. The area had a high number of cars hitting utility poles. During the project, crews experienced additional and unforeseen challenges, so it was necessary to have more time required to complete the project safely and effectively.

They anticipate the work in front of Sip City to be done by the middle of next week.

Overall completion is slated for the end of September. They also provide resources for bill assistance.

The following is a Q&A with Duke Energy:

These links offer disconnect and disconnect extension processes and information, which is standard for all customers.

Disconnection Procedures - Duke Energy (duke-energy.com)

Disconnect Extensions - Duke Energy (duke-energy.com)

For special assistance with bills, customers can get information here, or visit Due Date Extension for additional assistance.

The owner says they are struggling to pay rent and other bills because of this. Can you tell me what the update is on this project? How long will this take?

This project is public safety work that involves undergrounding the lines along this stretch of the road between Prospect and Louise Avenues on Central Avenue and removing 60% of the utility poles there. This is because data has indicated that this area has a high number of cars hitting utility poles. Cars hitting utility poles in the last five years have become the third leading cause of power outages, sometimes from accidents but increasingly from distracted driving such as texting while driving. This work should help improve safety in this area and reliability for customers.

Traffic coordination was in part responsible for initial project delay. Generally, work is only allowed with CDOT right-of-way between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., including no impediments to traffic outside of that timeframe. We faced additional challenges with other utility infrastructure that was deeper underground than we were aware of, meaning we had to place our infrastructure further underground. In addition, hidden underground rail tracks were discovered in the process and had to be removed. It was necessary to have the additional time required to complete the project safely and effectively.

We have finished milling and paving, and the current work being done is to remove most of the poles along that stretch of Central Ave. between Prospect and Louise. We anticipate that section specifically in front of the customer’s business will be done by mid next week and overall completion of the project by end of September.

What is the protocol on notifying businesses if their sidewalk will be closed?

Generally, we will reach out to businesses as a courtesy to let them know the sidewalk will be closed, however if timelines of the project change quickly we may not always have that information in time to do so right away.

If Duke offers any help to small local businesses when something like this happens? Can anything change to help this business out and allow customers in?

This is a public safety project. The frequency of cars hitting utility poles in general has increased in recent years as I noted above – often from traffic accidents, but increasingly due to distracted driving, such as texting while driving, and we have seen an increase in that specifically in this area along Central Ave. This work should help improve safety in this area and reliability for customers.

We understand the disruption that construction can cause and appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete this important public safety work. We do our best to estimate timelines for our projects based on the information we have at the time the project begins, always barring any unforeseen circumstances

