Duke Energy lineworker dies in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Duke Energy lineworker for Duke Energy died late Wednesday afternoon near Harland Street and Wandering Creek Drive in northwest Charlotte, a spokesperson with the energy company said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers at the scene were there to help MEDIC, but the incident wasn’t a criminal matter.

From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, we could see two Duke Energy trucks and caution tape put up in a neighborhood.

“Our hearts go out to our teammate’s family and fellow coworkers,” Duke Energy said in a statement. “We are currently investigating the incident to learn more and ask for privacy for the family at this time.”

Duke Energy didn’t give any details about how the worker died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Law enforcement surrounds Pageland home)

Law enforcement surrounds Pageland home

©2024 Cox Media Group