‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents

CHARLOTTE — Food insecurity and food deserts are growing problems in Charlotte as the population also continues to grow.

The NoDa neighborhood is one of the areas some are concerned about. But a new grocery store is opening there, and one city councilmember says more solutions could be coming across the city.

Construction at 3100 North Tryon Street is bringing a familiar sight to NoDa: More apartments. But according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal, in 2025, it is also going to play host to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The area is just a half mile from the Lynx Blue Line and sits at the intersection of 36th and North Tryon streets.

For Tyler Harris-Henson who lives in this area, the new store is life-changing. The closest mid to large-sized grocer to him is a Food Lion almost a mile and a half away on The Plaza.

“You have no clue,” he said. “Just being able, as far as convenience-wise. We walk everywhere as a luxury and as homing as well, but just having groceries around us is going to help as far as a big impact.”

Spots like NoDa that have only a few or no places to buy fresh produce are common in Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson. He said city data shows Charlotte is the second-fastest growing city in the United States. According to Anderson, more is being done to attract grocers to areas of need that include portions of west Charlotte.

Anderson adds smaller brands like Sprouts are good solutions.

“They can go in communities where they have a lower density population. And so they can fill the gap where a lot of the larger retailers have greater numbers,” he said.

Results are already showing in the city. Along with Sprouts, a Spangler’s grocery store is set to open next year in north Charlotte at the corner of Koehler and Statesville avenues. It’ll serve an area that is a food desert.

Anderson said much more needs to be done to help people like Harris-Henson currently living a tough reality.

“Gas. Having to either take the train or just getting transportation in general is just hectic and tough,” Harris-Henson said.

