Storm conditions cause collapse of 5 Outer Banks houses

BUXTON, N.C. — Five unoccupied houses in Buxton collapsed Tuesday afternoon as Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda stirred up waves in the Atlantic.

The collapses prompted safety warnings and closures along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to a release from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the collapses occurred between approximately 2 and 2:45 p.m. Beach visitors are urged to avoid the affected areas and use caution for miles to the south of the sites due to potentially hazardous debris.

Seashore officials have closed the beachfront from northern Buxton through off-road vehicle ramp 43 to ensure public safety. They say visitors using ramp 38 should avoid traveling south, while those using ramp 43 should avoid heading north.

The Seashore has not reported any injuries related to the house collapses, but further collapses are possible due to ongoing ocean conditions.

