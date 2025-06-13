Storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Several inches of rain fell across the Charlotte area overnight from Thursday into Friday morning, causing problems for drivers and neighbors in low-lying areas.

Channel 9 saw several roads with standing water late Thursday. Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte nearly became a river as drivers pushed through the floods. By Friday morning, that water had largely subsided.

This area saw about 4" of rain the past 24 hours with the majority of that coming in short span last evening. https://t.co/ESbXsWeqSE — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 13, 2025

The overnight storms also brought wind, which knocked down power lines around Charlotte. Duke Energy said they expect full power restoration in the area by Friday evening, but you should be careful when driving through intersections.

Flash flood warnings were issued on Thursday, and some neighbors are still dealing with the aftermath of the damage.

Our partners at Telemundo received video from a resident at Ashby Point apartments in east Charlotte, and it shows about a foot of water inside their apartment. A nearby retaining pond appeared to have overflowed with the influx of rain, leaving a high water line on nearby homes.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection with the storms.

Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking another round of storms possible Friday evening. You can stay updated on live weather conditions online or with our free app.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

