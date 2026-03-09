Strategies to save at the supermarket

CHARLOTTE — Grocery prices continue to squeeze family budgets, making that weekly supermarket run harder to manage. The good news is that small changes can lead to big savings at the checkout. Consumer Reports breaks down easy, proven strategies to help cut your bill and stretch your grocery budget.

From eggs to meat to everyday basics, grocery prices keep rising. Overall, food costs are now about 26% higher than before the pandemic, and for some shoppers, that means changing the way they plan and buy their meals. So, with budgets already stretched, how can shoppers still save at the grocery store? It starts with planning ahead, being intentional about exactly what you need.

Consumer Reports’ Brian Vines says being strategic about where you buy certain items can help you cut costs. Try to get your big bulk items at big bulk warehouse stores, like paper goods or things that you can keep for a long time. Consumer Reports’ latest price comparison shows Costco, BJ’s, and Aldi ranked among the least expensive options.

But if you don’t have many grocery store options nearby, Consumer Reports says loyalty programs can help you save – especially if you use the store’s app to access digital discounts.

Once at the supermarket, CR recommends spending more time in the outer aisles, where you’ll usually find fresh, nutritious foods and fewer temptations.

And remember, what’s right at eye level isn’t always the best deal. Look up and down the shelves can help you spot lower-priced options. Store brands can also be big money savers. Consumer Reports has found that many store brands cost 15 to 25% less and, in some cases, taste better than brand name.

And remember, in exchange for those savings, retailers may track what you buy. Those apps often collect detailed data on your purchases. At the checkout, watch the screen to make sure the discounts ring up the way you expect. It’s always easier to fix the mistake in the moment. These are steps that can help you save even as grocery prices stay high.

Consumer Reports says some supermarkets offer special discount days for older shoppers, something worth exploring to stretch your grocery budget a little further.

