String of break-ins, crime at Charlotte Airport has pilot concerned

An American Airlines pilot says someone stole wheels right off his car at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport parking lot last weekend.

Channel 9 spoke with Erik DeWinne, the vice chair of the Charlotte Branch of American Pilots’ Union, after pilots complained to him about a string of break-ins in the parking lot in September 2023.

He claims things haven’t gotten better.

“We don’t have any confidence right now in the city of putting safety number one,” DeWinne said.

Images were posted in a private Facebook group this week on the break-ins. The group is exclusive to around 15,000 pilots who fly for American Airlines, 2,000 of whom are based in Charlotte. They also sent several pictures of cars in the parking lot with their windows down asking union leadership to “help spread the word about securing vehicles.”

DeWinne also sent Channel 9 a string of email correspondence including airport officials like CEO Jerome Woodard, sending weekly updates to the union and other stakeholders on an action plan to address the parking issues.

According to DeWinne, those updates stopped last November and he’s not getting responses to current emails.

“It kind of ebbs and flows, but it never stopped,” DeWinne said. ”Since then, we’ve been pressing the issue and trying to explore all avenues, and seeing that pilot come back to his car sitting literally on its brake rotors with no wheels on it, that infuriated a lot of people.”

Channel 9 crime-mapped the area and found incidents over the past six months including car theft, larceny, and vandalism.

“In aviation, safety is always the first priority,” DeWinne said. “If we get you there on time, great, that’s an added bonus. And frankly, the City of Charlotte and the airport are not putting safety first.”

Channel 9 reached out to airport officials to see if they want to address the latest complaints.

