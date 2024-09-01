‘Stroller Strong Moms’: Exercise group provides support for runners of all levels

CHARLOTTE — With straps and strollers, these local moms aren’t headed to a pre-school adventure with their toddlers, they’re going to work out!

Kara Daniels started the group Sweat Like a Mother in Charlotte in 2020, first called Stroller Strong Moms. They specialized in exercise for moms before and after giving birth.

“We’ve got the full spectrum, we’ve got moms who come pregnant with her first, and then we have moms that come that are way beyond that,” said Daniels, the owner of Slam Charlotte.

Angela Mitchell joined in 2020 at what she calls “the very very beginning.” She’s now a certified run coach, instructor, and manager.

“Everybody was so supportive and kind and helpful, and it was just like I had never experienced that before,” Mitchell told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

“I think that’s one thing that makes Slam so special in that the instructors are at class with their kids too,” Daniels said.

As for the workout, there’s cardio, core exercises, and more practice pushing the stroller.

It’s great prep for moms who are training for the Around the Crown 10K.

“A lot of that was us as parents, years and years ago, going out to these stroller races and seeing we’re having to get to the back of the pack, and we need to bob and weave around people. This isn’t really fun, how can we make that different?” Around the Crown Race Director Brian Mister told Brown.

“And how can we make this work for you and for what you need,” added Daniels. “You add that stroller in, that’s a whole different ball game.”

Mitchell said it can be chaotic at times.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it works a little bit harder, but everyone always gets through it,” Mitchell said.

