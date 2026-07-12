‘Strong fighter’: Political expert, voters discuss Lindsey Graham’s legacy following sudden death

SOUTH CAROLINA — Flags are flying at half-staff at the White House, the U.S. Capitol, and across South Carolina in honor of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The longtime Republican died Saturday at the age of 71.

On Sunday, the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia released his cause of death; an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the wall of the body’s main artery.

Known for his work in foreign affairs, and as a close advisor to President Donald Trump, Sen. Graham just recently won the Republican nomination as he sought a fifth term.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with a political expert and voters about Graham’s legacy.

By all appearances, he looked like the picture of health. He had just come back from a trip in Ukraine. He has always backed that county in its fight against Russia.

Graham grew up in Central, South Carolina and was first elected to Congress back in 1995.

For many residents, Graham has been part of their lives for as long as they can remember. But the public has always had sort of a love/hate relationship with him.

“As a politician, I appreciate what he did for our country and our state,” said Brooke Fraites, a SC resident. “However, I was not the biggest fan. I don’t think he stood up for what he actually thought.”

“I think his legacy is that he is a strong fighter for the people of South Carolina, very much for the Defense of the United States as well,” Evan Miller said, another resident.

Experts say that Graham was a political survivor and took on Trump from time to time. They say most Republicans don’t survive those battles, but Graham always had the skills to make it.

©2026 Cox Media Group