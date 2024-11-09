Local

Stubbs to be SC state senator in narrow race

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Carolina Senate District 17 race

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Everett Stubbs will be the next South Carolina state senator in the Rock Hill area, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Recount likely in SC Senate District 17 race

Democratic incumbent Mike Fanning conceded Friday in a race that looked like it was headed toward a recount.

Only 29 votes separated Stubbs from Fanning for the District 17 seat. Which covers part of York, Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties.

The Observer reported Fanning alerted election officials that a recount was not needed.

Fanning held the seat since 2016.

