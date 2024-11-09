Stubbs to be SC state senator in narrow race

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Everett Stubbs will be the next South Carolina state senator in the Rock Hill area, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Democratic incumbent Mike Fanning conceded Friday in a race that looked like it was headed toward a recount.

Only 29 votes separated Stubbs from Fanning for the District 17 seat. Which covers part of York, Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties.

The Observer reported Fanning alerted election officials that a recount was not needed.

Fanning held the seat since 2016.

