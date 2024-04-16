Student fatally shoots self outside Concord school, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said a student shot and killed themselves outside their school on Tuesday.

Officers said they were called to Valor Preparatory Academy on Ruben Link Road Northwest around 12:15 p.m. They said the student and a parent were meeting with school administrators.

Investigators said the student and parent went to their vehicle, but the parent went back in the school to retrieve something. Police said that was when the student got a gun from inside the car and shot themselves. They died at the hospital.

Police aren’t releasing any more information out of respect for the family.

If you or someone you know needs mental health support, call 988. It’s the suicide and crisis lifeline, and you can call or text 24 hours a day.

