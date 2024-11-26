Student with special needs says former teacher assaulted him

CONCORD, N.C. — A student at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord said a former teacher assaulted him in class.

The teacher who was also a coach and hired on Aug. 1 has not been charged for the alleged assault on the student with special needs.

The alleged assault on the student happened nearly three months later.

Cabarrus County Schools said the teacher’s last day with the district was on Nov. 15.

Now, his family is concerned about the safety of special needs students in Cabarrus County Schools.

“I feel let down by Cabarrus County Schools, not only the teacher who harmed my child, but the school system, itself,” said Queen Miller, mother.

They contacted Channel 9 about what they said happened to their 18-year-old son Christopher Mason, who has autism.

They said Mason was physically assaulted by his teacher who was also a coach at the high school.

Mason said the teacher choked him so he couldn’t breathe.

A police report said the teacher grabbed the student by the neck to keep him from running out of class.

Concord police told Channel 9 investigators looked at surveillance video and talked to witnesses but found no criminal wrongdoing.

However, Miller said the injuries to her son’s neck weren’t the first time he came home injured.

“My kid is coming home with injuries all over him,” Miller told Channel 9. “I mean, profound injuries.”

Mason came home bloody one time, Miller said.

“Somebody hit me with the door,” Mason said.

The Millers said school staff members are aware that Mason has an Individualized Education Program that spells out how to deal with issues, including behavioral outbursts.

“It is different based on the child’s needs,” Miller said.

Miller said her son’s teacher gave her the impression he wouldn’t adhere to that IEP.

“He told me he was going to do things his way,” she said. “He wanted to take a different approach.”

Channel 9 asked Cabarrus County Schools what credentials that teacher had that qualified them to work with special needs students.

However, district officials declined to answer that citing personnel confidentiality.

