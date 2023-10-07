Students fight at concession stand during football game in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fight between students during a football game in north Charlotte forced school officials to end the game early.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told us there was an altercation at North Mecklenburg High School football game against West Mecklenburg High School.

The fight happened at the concession stands and involved four students, CMS said.

It caused the game to end five minutes early.

CMS did not comment on what led to the fight or provide additional information.

This is the latest in a string of football game violence in local high schools since the season began.

