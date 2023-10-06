Dozens identified in game-canceling fight at Monroe football game

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department has identified over two dozen people involved in a game-canceling fight at a high school football game in Union County last week.

On Sept. 29, the Monroe-Forest Hills football game was interrupted and eventually canceled when fights broke out in the concession area.

Friday, police announced that over 25 people connected to the incident have been identified through social media and surveillance videos.

Those people include:

Eight adults

Four Monroe High School students

Five Forest Hills High School students

Five Anson County students

Four non-student juveniles that live in the City of Monroe

Police said those individuals will face charges for their role in the fights. They will also be banned from Union County Public School events.

The Monroe Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact school resource officer Demera at 704-296-3130.

