Students hospitalized after smoking THC vape pen at middle school

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A student was taken to the hospital after smoking a THC vape pen at a middle school in Davidson County.

Channel 9′s partners at WXLV in Greensboro report that a student at Central Davidson Middle School brought the vape pen to school on Wednesday, and two other students smoked from it.

One of the students reported feeling nauseous and was taken to the hospital. No students were seriously injured, but the Davidson County Sheriff says these incidents can quickly turn deadly.

“We’ve had a couple of cases where we’ve confiscated marijuana and it had traces of fentanyl in it,” said Richie Simmons, Davidson County Sheriff. “There could have been fentanyl in this device, you don’t know what it is and some of these drugs like fentanyl you don’t get a second chance you could be dead or hooked on it for life.”

Simmon warned parents to monitor what children are doing.

“Everything’s fun and games until it goes really really wrong,” said Simmons.

A juvenile petition has been filed against the student who brought the vape pen to school, WXLV reported.

(WATCH: 2 students charged after edibles at Concord middle school send 7 to hospital)

2 students charged after edibles at Concord middle school send 7 to hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group