Students teach Bollywood moves to seniors

CHARLOTTE — It’s late afternoon inside Waltonwood Cotswold - arms are moving, hearts are pumping, and faces are smiling.

Elise Patel and Jehva Kaur go to Providence Day, but these students are now teaching seniors how to dance like Bollywood stars.

“I have a big family, so when I was young, I went to many weddings and at those weddings, I did dances with my family,” Kaur told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “We choreographed and I just grew a big passion for Indian dance then.”

“My parents, my grandparents, everyone kind of danced, so it’s just something that I [developed] a passion for very early,” Patel said.

“We’ve been dancing together for eight years now,” Patel said. And for roughly the last year, they’ve been going to senior living facilities each month.

“I love it. I have so much energy when dancing and seeing them enjoy it makes me happy too,” Kaur said.

Murray Hudson says he taught theater to college students back in the day. On this day, he’s the student.

“Very different and much appreciated,” he told Stoogenke. “I wanted to see how to do everything right.”

“I think they did great,” Kaur said. “It was very in sync today,” Patel added.

It’s all about motion and emotion.

“I think that this can really help as a way to fulfill some of what could be empty space in their lives and this is just a great way to come in and spend time with them,” Patel said.

The students named their group, Culture Connect and they’re expanding, going on the road to South Carolina and Virginia.

