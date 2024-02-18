Local

Super Abari Game Bar hosts charity raffle, pinball tournament for Mental Health America

CHARLOTTE — Super Abari Game Bar in NoDa hosted the first annual charity raffle and pinball tournament to raise money for Mental Health America of Central Carolinas.

The event was held in remembrance of Kevin Shanus, who passed away in 2023. Shanus was the North Carolina State pinball representative for the International Flipper Pinball Association and was apart of growing the game competitively.

The tournament focused on raising funds for Mental Health America through the sale of raffle ticket and donations.

