Super Tuesday NC: District 8 Republican primary

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Voters have started heading to the polls for Super Tuesday in North Carolina.

One of the key races to watch is in North Carolina’s 8th District.

>> Watch the election results as they roll in LIVE

Cabarrus County is split between two congressional seats. On the east side of Interstate 85 is the 8th Congressional District.

On Tuesday, voters take to the polls in a fierce Republican primary with six legitimate contenders. The race is arguably about the past as much as it is the future.

The most well-known candidate is Mark Harris. His 2018 race was overturned due to election fraud.

In an interview, Harris told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno he accepts responsibility for hiring McCrae Dowless. He was the Bladen County operative and Harris supporter who hired people to ballot harvest.

Harris and state Rep. John Bradford, another candidate for the seat, have been under fire for their residency. Harris only has an apartment in the district and Bradford doesn’t live in it.

Candidate and former Union County Commissioner Allan Baucom, another candidate for the seat, has been outspoken on the topic

“I don’t see how anyone can take and represent the district when they don’t know the people,” he said. “When you don’t live here, when you don’t know all the history of an area, how can you represent the people?”

Bradford and Harris said they have strong ties to the district.

The other three candidates in this race are Leigh Brown, Don Brown and Chris Maples.

(WATCH BELOW: Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out of presidential race after SC primary loss)

Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out of presidential race after SC primary loss

©2024 Cox Media Group