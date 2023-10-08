CHARLOTTE — Superheroes visited patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Superheroes visit Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital (Atrium Health Levine Children’s)

The Joffie Contracting Services, Inc. window cleaners dressed up as Spiderman, Capitan America, and other superheroes to clean the windows at the hospital.

The hospital said they partner with Joffie and hold the event to bring joy to the patients.

Joffie has done this every other year for thirteen years.

(WATCH BELOW: Atrium Health, Panthers host Heart of a Champion Day for high school athletes)

Atrium Health, Panthers host Heart of a Champion Day for high school athletes

©2023 Cox Media Group