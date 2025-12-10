Superintendent Crystal Hill’s contract extended, salary increased by CMS Board

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Superintendent Crystal Hill is getting a pay raise.

The board of education approved a $22,500 bump, which brings Hill’s salary to just under $341,000. Her contract was also extended by a year to 2029.

Hill’s raise won’t take effect until the General Assembly passes raises for teachers.

The CMS Board of Education also added four new members Tuesday night: Charlitta Hatch, Shamaiye Haynes, Cynthia Stone and Anna London.

There are two incumbents, including Stephanie Sneed.

The board members reelected her as chairwoman. Gregory Rankin will serve as vice chair.

