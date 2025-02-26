Only on 9: CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill addresses safety concerns in one-on-one interview

CHARLOTTE — In a one-on-one interview, the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Crystal Hill, addressed safety concerns after credible threats were made against several schools.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Police now assigned to elementary school after threats
- Parents upset school district didn’t notify them of shooting threats more quickly
- Former judge gives insight to bond for man accused of threatening Charlotte schools
Those threats, all traced back to a single individual, were uncovered through a Channel 9 investigation.
Parents expressed frustration as they were not informed about the threats at the time.
“I understand the frustration,” said Hill, acknowledging the communication failure and confirming that changes are underway.
>> In the video at the top of the page, Hill discusses the path forward in with Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe.
VIDEO: Parents question how district notified them after school threats
©2025 Cox Media Group