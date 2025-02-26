Only on 9: CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill addresses safety concerns in one-on-one interview

CHARLOTTE — In a one-on-one interview, the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Crystal Hill, addressed safety concerns after credible threats were made against several schools.

Those threats, all traced back to a single individual, were uncovered through a Channel 9 investigation.

Parents expressed frustration as they were not informed about the threats at the time.

“I understand the frustration,” said Hill, acknowledging the communication failure and confirming that changes are underway.

