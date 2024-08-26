Superintendent to discuss changes to Union County schools as students return

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Students across our area are returning to school Monday morning, including the Union County School District.

Superintendent Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan told Channel 9 that over 40,000 kids will be heading back to the classroom, and transportation has been arranged for every student who needs it.

Houlihan also said bus driver employment is the best it has been in years, with only 20 vacancies.

Some of these are already set to be filled by new hires who are training for the job.

With that in mind, he is encouraging parents to give themselves at least 15 more minutes than usual to get their kids to school on time.

This is because delays are expected on the roadways as people get used to the school rush again.

“Just the energy level right now is really good. Staffing levels look phenomenal compared to where we were a year ago. And really were much closer to where we were in terms of staffing and vacancies to where we were pre-pandemic,” Houlihan said.

Union County public schools also have a feature on the Edulong Parent Portal App where you can track your child’s school bus.

District leaders have also beefed up security measures for the classrooms, as well as for Friday night lights.

