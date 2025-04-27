Former Davidson College employee accused of peeping in Mooresville faces new charged in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A former Davidson College employee who is accused of using a camera to secretly record inside campus bathrooms is now facing charges in Charlotte.

Jeremy Michael Whitworth was arrested for one count of felony secret peeping by the Mooresville Police Department, Channel 9’s Glenn Counts reported in November 2024.

He was an electrician on the Davidson College campus, police said.

Whitworth was taken to jail on Nov. 2, 2024. He was bailed out on a $10,000 bond.

MPD executed a search warrant after the arrest and found hard drives, computers, and cell phones that contained images and videos of women in different restrooms, including in his house and on campus.

MPD Chief Ron Campurciani said the department collected dozens of videos going back 15 years. Police said Whitworth worked outside of Davidson College, and they are looking for more victims who may recognize him.

Now, Whitworth is facing new charges from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He is accused of peeping on one woman four times between May 2020 and February 2021, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Police say Whitworth used his job to set up cameras in homes and Airbnbs. He is also accused of recording women’s legs and feet inside stores and restaurants.

Police ask that anyone who believes they may be a victim call 704-658-9021.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

