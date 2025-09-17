Supply chain company relocates to Rock Hill, adding jobs, boosting local economy

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Riverstone Logistics is relocating its headquarters to York County, investing $16.4 million and creating 159 new jobs.

The supply chain and logistics company, founded in 2017, specializes in final-mile delivery, freight brokerage, and tailored logistics solutions.

Riverstone Logistics will be moving its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to West White Street in Rock Hill. The company says operations are expected to begin in July 2026.

“Rock Hill offers the perfect home for our next chapter. This move not only strengthens our business, but also deepens our commitment to love, serve and improve in the community we’re joining,” Riverstone Logistics CEO Charlie Workmon said.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $600,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with building improvements.

VIDEO: Statesville City Council approves rezoning for large data center project

Statesville City Council approves rezoning for large data center project

©2025 Cox Media Group