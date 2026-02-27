Support families impacted by domestic violence with hygiene drive

CHARLOTTE — Jackson Hewitt is hosting a community hygiene drive and hot chocolate event Friday to support families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

The drive will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunset Road.

The event collects essential hygiene products for SAFE Alliance, a Charlotte nonprofit supporting people impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

While the kickoff celebration is held Friday afternoon, the donation drive will continue through March 13 to allow residents and local businesses time to contribute critical supplies.

The kickoff event will feature live engagement with iHeartRadio, networking opportunities and local community vendors.

The most-needed items organizers are seeking include toothpaste and toothbrushes in various sizes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap. Other requested donations include deodorant, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, diapers, lotion and personal care kits.

