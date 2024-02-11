Supporters work to get Robert F. Kennedy Junior on ballot with south Charlotte event

CHARLOTTE — Robert F. Kennedy Junior is trying to get on the North Carolina ballot as an independent candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Volunteers gathered in south Charlotte on Saturday afternoon to get signatures from voters so RFJK could run for president.

They met outside Charlotte Vitamins and Health off Providence Road in support of him. They need more than 13,800 signatures by June 1 to form the “We The People” party for RFJK to run under.

His supporters say they can do it.

“I am 100 percent confident that we will be on the ballot, that he will get on the ballot on all 50 states,” said Ryan Rabah.

The nephew of former president John F. Kennedy has a few options to get on the ballot in the Tar Heel state.

Run under the new “We The People” party if he gets the 13,800 signatures

Run as a Libertarian, which is already a recognized party in North Carolina, with no signatures

Run as an unaffiliated candidate if he gets 83,000 signatures

The signatures have to be from people who voted in the most recent election for N.C. governor, including 200 signatures from at least three congressional districts, according to Channel 9′s government reporter Joe Bruno.

If he doesn’t collect the signatures, he can still run as a Libertarian, which he says he is considering.

He can also run as an unaffiliated candidate if he gets over 83,000 signatures from people who voted in the most recent election for N.C. governor by March 5.

