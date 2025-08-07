‘Supporting you’: Classroom Central packs record number of backpacks for Carolinas students

CHARLOTTE — It’s back-to-school season across the Carolinas, but not everyone has access to the supplies to have a successful school year — that’s where Classroom Central comes in.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand joined them as they filled thousands of backpacks for area students.

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation and Classroom Central say the 52,000 backpacks packed Thursday morning was a record for them.

Notebooks, composition books, pencils, crayons, and rulers are just some of the supplies that were stuffed into Carolina Panthers backpacks for kids who need them.

Classroom Central says they are excited to meet this need, but they are concerned the need has grown to the level it has.

“Just over the last ten years, it had quadrupled in size,” Karen Calder, executive director for Classroom Central, said. “As exciting as that is, it’s also a serious issue in our community because that means more and more students are in need.”

Several organizations stepped up to help — so many that this annual event had to move from Bojangles Coliseum to the Convention Center in order to get more space.

Nicole Tepper said this is some of the most important work the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation does.

“There’s been a greater need across all entities, whether it’s food insecurity, education, everywhere,” Tepper said. “So, meeting in a conference room and talking about it and understanding what’s going on in the world, we do it all the time and then reevaluate and then step up.”

The backpacks will go to kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, Iredell-Statesville, Lancaster, and Kannapolis City school districts.

Classroom Central says as long as there are needs to be addressed, they will try to be there.

“It really just tells kids, hey, we believe in you, we’re supporting you, we’re confident that you can have a great school year and we’re here making it happen for you,” Calder said.

Along with the thousands of backpacks, it took over 700 volunteers to put this event together and 100 volunteers Thursday to get the bags packed and ready.

You can support students in our are and Classroom Central, too. Channel 9’s 29th annual School Tools Drive is underway in partnership with Classroom Central.

You can help by dropping off new school supplies at local Ashley stores, ER services, and Charlotte Fire stations.

For a full list of locations, visit the 9 School Tools website.

VIDEO: Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

©2025 Cox Media Group