Saving money on back-to-school shopping

CHARLOTTE — Consumer advisor Clark Howard explains how to find deals on school supplies and keep more money in your wallet this back-to-school season.

For many families, back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event of the year, next only to the holiday season.

This year, budgets are tighter than they’ve been in a long time, and parents are looking for deals.

Howard says prices are slightly higher this year. He says the more organized you are, the less you’re going to pay.

A quarter of families began searching and shopping for supplies in early June, and 74% of those early shoppers say it was because of tariff concerns, according to a National Retail Federation Survey.

“Many retailers are trying not to pass that cost down to consumers, but sometimes they have to,” Trae Bodge, shopping expert and founder of the smart-shopping blog True Trae, said. “Parents should be prepared to pay a little bit more and then also use savings tactics to save as much as possible.”

She says one way to save money is to look through last year’s leftover supplies.

“Inevitably, you will have things that you don’t need to buy, so taking that inventory prevents that overbuying,” Bodge said.

Howard recommends comparison shopping. Walmart and Target offer budget-friendly back-to-school items, and dollar stores are also a good place to find deals.

“Dollar General has over 70 back-to-school items priced at a dollar or less, and there are brands like Elmer’s and Bic, brands that you know,” Bodge said.

Getting the kids involved can help them learn about budgeting and the value of a dollar. Howard says to give them a set amount of money that they can spend.

“You’ll find that they’re so much more careful with how they spend this money because it’s their money,” Bodge said.

Howard says to be disciplined on what you buy, wherever you shop.

