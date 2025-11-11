Supreme Court extends block on full SNAP payments amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, as the government shutdown shows signs of potentially ending soon.

The Senate has passed a bill to end the shutdown, and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday.

Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it’s not clear how quickly full payments would resume, according to the Associated Press.

“To say anxiety has been my issue for the past two weeks is putting it mildly,” said Jim Malliard, a SNAP recipient from Pennsylvania who has not received his benefits.

The Supreme Court’s decision maintains a chaotic situation where some SNAP beneficiaries have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing. Some states have issued partial payments.

The Trump administration had requested to block states from providing full SNAP benefits, arguing the funds might be needed elsewhere. However, an appeals court ruled that full funding should resume, a decision set to take effect unless the Supreme Court intervenes again.

Carolyn Vega, a policy analyst at Share Our Strength, noted potential technical challenges for states that have issued partial benefits to send out the remaining amounts.

In Pennsylvania, some recipients received full November benefits last Friday, but others, like Jim Malliard, are still waiting. Malliard, a full-time caretaker for his family, is down to $10 and relying on pantry staples like rice and ramen.

Ashley Oxenford, a teacher in Carthage, New York, has set up a ‘little food pantry’ in her front yard to help vulnerable neighbors during this period.

The Trump administration’s decision to cut off SNAP funding after October due to the shutdown led to lawsuits and conflicting judicial rulings.

The administration complied with rulings to provide partial funding but resisted a judge’s order for full funding in November.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation to reopen the government, which includes replenishing SNAP funds. Speaker Mike Johnson has called House members back to consider the deal.

The USDA is blamed for the confusion over SNAP payments, with critics citing delays and intransigence as contributing factors.

As Congress works towards reopening the government, millions of Americans await the resumption of full SNAP benefits, which remain uncertain amid ongoing legal and political maneuvers.

